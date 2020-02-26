Kim Gordon announces first ever solo headline tour

Kim Gordon has announced her first ever solo headline tour in support of No Home Record, Uncut’s No. 32 album of 2019.

The tour visits Manchester and Bristol in May, followed by an appearance at London’s All Points East festival. Peruse the full itinerary below:

8/3 – London, UK @ 6 Music Festival

22/5 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique Fest

24/5 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

25/5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

27/5 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

28/5 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

29/5 – London, UK @ All Points East

31/5 – St. Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock Fest

2/6 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

3/6 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

4/6 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/6 – Aarhus, DE @ Northside Fest

8/6 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

9/6 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater

11/6 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

17/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

19/7 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

21/7 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

23/7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

24/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

25/7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/9 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

12/9 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

13/9 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

15/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Tickets are available here.