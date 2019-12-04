Khruangbin and Leon Bridges announce joint EP

Houston-based downtempo trio Khruangbin have teamed up with fellow Texan Leon Bridges for a new EP to be released jointly by Dead Oceans, Columbia Records and Night Time Stories on February 7.

Hear Texas Sun’s title track below:

“We try not to have too much of an intention, because it gets in the way of what the music wants to do,” says Khruangbin’s Laura Lee. “If you just let the music do what it’s supposed to do, it will reveal itself. We tried to take that same approach with Leon. For us, it was opening up our world to have another person in it. But all of it feels like Texas to me.”

You can pre-order Texas Sun here.