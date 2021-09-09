Kate Nash shares melancholic new single “Horsie” and announces UK tour

Kate Nash has shared new single “Horsie” and announced a handful of UK and European tour dates for 2022.

“Horsie” is the second track that the artist has released this year. Nash previously shared comeback single “Misery” in May.

Of the track, which will feature on her new album later this year, Nash said: “The song was the first I wrote in the pandemic. It’s lacklustre, it’s barely lifting the pencil, it’s being lonely, about missing those lost and curling up in that heavy blanket and the comfort of well practiced sadness.

“This was the first song that inspired the new record and I really just wanted to not try and lean into whatever I was feeling and thinking, be as honest as possible and I found so much beauty and comfort in that.”

The singer has also announced a host of UK and European dates in 2022 including shows in Brighton, London, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (September 10), which you can purchase here.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter is in the process of filming a documentary about learning to adapt and survive as an artist against all odds in the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the second documentary Nash has featured in after 2018’s Underestimate The Girl, which took aim at the “male-dominated music industry” and followed her journey to being an independent artist.

Nash‘s last album, Yesterday Was Forever, came out in 2018.