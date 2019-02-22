Kate Bush to release four-disc collection of rare tracks

The Other Sides was originally released as part of last year's Remastered Part II box set

On March 8, Kate Bush will released a 4xCD collection of rare tracks called The Other Sides.

This is the standalone release of non-album tracks that were originally compiled as part of last years’s Remastered Part II box set.

Peruse the full tracklisting for The Other Sides below:

Disc One. 12″ mixes

• Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

• The Big Sky (Metereological Mix)

• Cloudbusting (The Organon Mix)

• Hounds Of Love (Alternative Mix)

• Experiment 1V (Extended Mix)

Disc Two. The Other Side 1

• Walk Straight Down The Middle

• You Want Alchemy

• Be Kind To My Mistakes

• Lyra

• Under The Ivy

• Experiment 1V

• Ne t’enfuis pas

• Un baiser d’enfant

• Burning Bridge

• Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 2012 Remix

Disc Three. The Other Side 2

• Home For Christmas

• One Last Look Around The House Before We Go…….

• I’m Still Waiting

• Warm And Soothing

• Show A Little Devotion

• Passing Through The Air

• Humming

• Ran Tan Waltz

• December Will Be Magic

• Wuthering Heights (Remix)

Disc Four. In Others’ Words

• Rocket Man

• Sexual Healing

• Mna Na Heireann

• My Lagan Love

• The Man I Love

• Brazil (Sam Lowry’s First Dream)

• The Handsome Cabin Boy

• Lord Of The Reedy River

• Candle In The Wind

Pre-order The Other Sides here.

Bush has also officially shared the video for “Rocket Man” for the first time since its original TV broadcast. Watch it below, and read a Kate Bush exclusive about the recording of the song over at NME.com.

