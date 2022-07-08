Subscribe
News

Julien Baker shares emotive new single “Guthrie” and announces B-Sides EP

The EP’s three songs were tracked during the sessions for her recent Little Oblivions album

By Ellie Robinson
Julien Baker. Credit: Alysse Gafkjen
Julien Baker. Image: Alysse Gafkjen

Trending Now

Julien Baker has announced a three-track EP of outtakes from her recent third album, Little Oblivion, alongside the release of an emotive new single titled “Guthrie”.

The EP, titled B-Sides, will arrive on July 21 via Matador (pre-save it here), coinciding with the first date of her joint US tour with Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten.

The record features three songs that were recorded during the studio sessions for Little Oblivions but didn’t make the cut for the album’s final tracklist. Despite not suiting the album, though, Baker said on Instagram that she “really like[s “Guthrie”] in its own right”.

Advertisement

Listen to “Guthrie” below, then check out the cover art and tracklist for the B-Sides EP:

B-Sides EP tracklist:

01. “Guthrie”
02. “Vanishing Point”
03. “Mental Math”

In the year-and-a-half since then Baker has shared collaborations with the likes of Fucked Up and The Ophelias, and contributed to a compilation album to raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Advertisement

She’s also released a Little Oblivions remix EP, covered a Smashing Pumpkins song for a seven-inch split with Van Etten, and teamed up with Tom Morello and Nandi Bushell for the Afghan charity single “God Help Us All”.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More