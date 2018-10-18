Joy Division and New Order’s Total makes vinyl debut

Originally released in 2011, this will be available on vinyl for the very first time on November 30, 2018



The Joy Division/New Order compilation Total makes its vinyl debut on November 30, 2018.

Originally released in June 2011 on CD, this double album has been mastered for vinyl by Frank Arkwright from his 2011 remasters. The album cover was created by Howard Wakefield with art direction from Peter Saville.

The tracklisting for Total is:

Side One

Transmission

Love Will Tear Us Apart

Isolation

She’s Lost Control

Atmosphere

Side Two

Ceremony

Temptation

Blue Monday

Side Three

Thieves Like Us

The Perfect Kiss

Bizarre Love Triangle

True Faith

Fine Time

Side Four

World In Motion

Regret

Crystal

Krafty

Hellbent

New Order released the documentary film New Order: Decades last month on Sky Arts. The band tour in November. Playing their only UK show of 2018 at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 9 before dates in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

