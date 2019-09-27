Josh Homme announces two new Desert Sessions albums

Billy Gibbons, Royal Blood, Jake Shears, Matt Berry and more join the fun

Josh Homme has announced the release of two new instalments in his fabled Desert Sessions series – the first for 16 years.

Vol 11 (Arrivederci Despair) and Vol 12 (Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels) will both arrive on October 25 via Matador.

They were recorded mostly in a six-day span in December 2018 at Rancho De La Luna studios in Joshua Tree, CA, with Queens Of The Stone Age founder and Desert Sessions ringleader/producer Joshua Homme enlisting a cast of players including Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), Mike Kerr (Royal Blood), Carla Azar (Autolux, Jack White), Les Claypool (Primus), Matt Sweeney, Matt Berry (Toast of London), Libby Grace and Töôrnst Hülpft.

Watch an interview with Homme about the albums below, and pre-order them here.

