Johnny Marr announces hometown show

He'll play Manchester's Albert Hall on September 4

Following his guest appearance during The Killers’ headlining slot at Glastonbury – as well as his own career-spanning set on the Other Stage – Johnny Marr has announced a new hometown show.

He’ll play Manchester’s Albert Hall on September 4. Tickets go on general sale here from Friday July 5, and for pre-sale from July 4 here.

Check out The Killers’ Glasto version of “This Charming Man” (featuring Johnny Marr) below:



Johnny Marr’s press office declares that “fans can expect new music coming soon” to follow up last year’s Top 10 album Call The Comet. In the meantime, you can peruse his full 2019 touring itinerary below:

July

5 – Roskilde, Denmark, Roskilde Festival

12 – Lisbon, Portugal, Nos Alive

13 – Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival

19 – Norwich, Waterfront

20 – Sheffield, Tramlines Festival

26 – Cheshire, Carfest North

27 – Oxford, Truck Festival

28 – Birmingham, Inner City Live

31 – Hull, The Welly Club

August

1 – Middlesborough, Middlesbrough Empire

2 – Inverness, Belladrum

8 – London, Nile Rodgers’ Meltdown Festival

10 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Summer Sessions

13 – Budapest, Hungary, Sziget Festival

14 – Belgrade, Belgrade Beer Fest

17 – Netherland, Lowlands Festival

18 – Hasselt, Belgium, Pukkelpop

22 – Charleville-Mézières, France, Cabaret Vert

23 – Paris, France, Rock En Seine

25 – Turin, Italy, Today’s Festival

September

4 – Manchester, Albert Hall

