Jazz keyboardist Chick Corea has died, aged 79

Keyboardist Chick Corea, who featured on Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew and played a key role in the development of jazz fusion, has died aged 79.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, he passed away on Tuesday (February 9) “from a rare form of cancer which was only discovered very recently”.

Corea started out in the 1960s playing piano for the likes of Herbie Mann and Stan Getz. After three acclaimed solo albums, he joined Miles Davis’ band, his bold electric piano style on In A Silent Way, Bitches Brew and On The Corner helping to define the sound of jazz fusion.

Advertisement

After leaving Davis, Corea founded leading jazz fusion outfit Return To Forever and recorded a series of duet albums with vibraphonist Gary Burton. His extensive catalogue touched on everything from free jazz to funk-rock to contemporary classical, winning him 23 Grammy awards.

“God bless Chick Corea, one of the most innovative and inspired musicians I ever had the privilege to work with,” wrote Yusuf / Cat Stevens on Twitter. “His musical art and genius were an education, not just a performance. He has now truly returned to forever. May peace be his ultimate achievement.”

God bless @ChickCorea, one of the most innovative and inspired musicians I ever had the privilege to work with. His musical art and genius were an education, not just a performance. He has now truly returned to forever. May peace be his ultimate achievement. pic.twitter.com/tXVSBQk6aV — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) February 12, 2021

Wow!😲 A Master Musician & Musical Visionary has changed frequencies. Mr. Chick Corea, ur gifts to this world the Number's just can't count. Thx u my brother R.I.P.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qjjPji3Yij — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) February 12, 2021