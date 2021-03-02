James unveil 16th studio album, All The Colours Of You

James have announced that their 16th studio album, All The Colours Of You, will be released by Virgin Music Label & Artists Services on June 4.

Listen the to the title track below:

The album was recorded in part before the pandemic struck, then produced remotely by Jacknife Lee.

“With all the shit that went down in 2020 this was a miraculous conception and another big jump forward for us on the back of the last 3 albums,” says Tim Booth. “I hope it reflects the colours of these crazy times. Sweet 16 is a proper album, no fillers and is up there with our best.”

Pre-order All The Colours Of You here and check out the tracklisting below:

1. ZERO

2. All The Colours Of You

3. Recover

4. Beautiful Beaches

5. Wherever It Takes Us

6. Hush

7. Miss America

8. Getting Myself Into

9. Magic Bus

10. Isabella

11. XYST

James tour the UK and Ireland later in 2021, supported by Happy Mondays. Dates below and tickets here:

November

25 Leeds, First Direct

26 Birmingham, Utilia Arena

28 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

30 Glasgow, SSE Hydro

December

1 Ireland, Dublin, 3 Arena

3 Manchester, Arena (SOLD OUT)

4 London, Wembley Arena