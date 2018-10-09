Jack White’s Raconteurs to release a new album next year

Two new songs added to Consolers Of The Lonely reissue

Jack White’s band The Raconteurs – also featuring Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler – will release a new album in 2019.

The band have already been in the studio recording new songs, two of which will be added to the upcoming deluxe anniversary reissue of their 2008 album Consolers Of The Lonely, announced yesterday by Third Man Records.

The new Raconteurs songs will feature on a bonus coloured vinyl 7″ packaged with a ‘metallic vinyl’ 2xLP reissue of Consolers Of The Lonely, available to subscribers to the Third Man Vault. As the website states, they are “the first NEW songs in ten years from recent sessions that will ultimately result in a new Raconteurs album in 2019”.

