Jack White has shared a new track, “You Got Me Searching“, which is being released as the B-side to his next single, “That’s How I’m Feeling“. You can hear the track below.
White has also announced a slew of tour dates:
|NOVEMBER14 – Austin, TX – Mohawk*15 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger*17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital* DECEMBER1 – Hong Kong – Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival *2 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Theatre *5 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall6 – Ballarat, Australia – Civic Hall *7 – Melbourne, Australia – Corner Hotel *9 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum Melbourne11 – Hobart, Australia – Odeon Theatre13 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre17 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall FEBRUARY 20256 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY7 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall8 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall11 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner18 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner MARCH 202510 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live Hiroshima12 – Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall13 – Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall15 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT17 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT APRIL 20253 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater5 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha7 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre8 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre10 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)11 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)12 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre13 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre15 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe16 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre18 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle19 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle MAY 20254 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater6 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom8 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom9 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom24 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn * PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
