The Hold Steady unveil new album, Thrashing Thru The Passion

The Hold Steady have announced that their new album Thrashing Thru The Passion will be released by Frenchkiss Records on August 16.

Hear the single, “Denver Haircut”, below:

“’Denver Haircut’ is a story about a guy who has a chance meet-up that takes him to a few different locations before leaving him alone and cashless in a strange hotel room,” says lead singer Craig Finn. “Steve Selvidge [guitars] brought in the music to this song and everyone felt it immediately, it was really fun to play. The story unfolded quickly too. When recording, we remarked that it sounded like it could kick off an album… and so here we are.”

Thrashing Thru The Passion collects five new songs recorded this year alongside five that were released digitally between November 2017 and March 2019. The album was recorded at The Isokon in Woodstock, NY with producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin. Additional performers include Stuart Bogie and Dave Nelson, plus Jordan McLean and Michael Leonhart on horns and Annie Nero on backup vocals.

“I’ve been saying for a few years now – since Franz (Nicolay, keyboards) came back – that this six-piece lineup of The Hold Steady is the best band we’ve ever been,” says Finn. “The new songs recorded by this version of the band are super exciting to us. It’s been a very fun and creative period for The Hold Steady.”

You can pre-order Thrashing Thru The Passion here; check out the tracklisting below:

1. Denver Haircut

2. Epaulets

3. You Did Good, Kid

4. Traditional Village

5. Blackout Sam

6. Entitlement Crew

7. T-Shirt Tux

8. Star 18

9. The Stove & The Toaster

10. Confusion In The Marketplace

