Henry Rollins announces Good To See You UK tour for 2022

Henry Rollins has announced a new set of UK live dates on his Good To See You tour next year.

The frontman, presenter and spoken-word artist is preparing a one-man show for 2022 which will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months”.

“It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell,” an accompanying statement announcing the tour promises.

Rollins will kick off the UK leg of his Good To See You tour on February 18 in Bexhill-on-Sea and will then visit venues in Cardiff, Bath, Birmingham and more before concluding the jaunt in Manchester on February 28.

Tickets for Rollins‘ Good To See You tour go on sale on Thursday (October 7) at 10am from here. You can see his upcoming tour schedule below.

February

18 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea

19 – Buxton Opera House, Buxton

20 – Palladium, London

21 – Tramshed, Cardiff

22 – Komedia, Bath

23 – Playhouse, Whitley Bay

24 – Albert Hall, Nottingham

25 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26 – Town Hall, Birmingham

27 – Grand Central Hall, Liverpool

28 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester