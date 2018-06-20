Hear Yo La Tengo cover Neil Young’s “Time Fades Away”

Plus a new version of their own "Shades Of Blue"

Yo La Tengo are the latest band to record a session for Spotify Singles at the streaming service’s New York HQ.

The trio laid down a new version of “Shades Of Blue” from terrific recent album There’s A Riot Going On, alongside a gleefully noisy cover of Neil Young’s “Time Fades Away”. Hear both below:

Yo La Tengo return to the UK in August to play End Of The Road festival, preceded by a warm-up date in Brighton. Peruse their itinerary for the rest of 2018 below:

12/7 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

13/7 – Oeiras, Portugal – Nos Alive Festival

25/8 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Badesøen Festival

26/8 – Hamburg, Germany – Sommer in Altona

27/8 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornrosje

29/8 – Brighton, UK – Komedia

30/8-2/9 – Wiltshire, UK – End Of The Road Festival

30/8-2/9 – Vlieland, Netherlands – Into The Great Wide Open Festival

9/9 – New York, NY – OctFest

11/9 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

12/9 – Kingston, NY – BSP

13/9 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

14/9 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

15/9 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

17/9 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

18/9 – Oxford, MS – The Lyric Oxford

20/9 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

21/9 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

22/9 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

23/9 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

8/10 – Osaka, Japan – Umeda Club Quattro

9/10 – Nagoya, Japan – Club Quattro

10/10 – Tokyo, Japan – Tsutaya O-East

