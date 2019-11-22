Subscribe
Hear U2’s new song with AR Rahman

"Ahimsa" released ahead of U2's first ever performance in India on December 15

Sam Richards

To mark U2’s first ever performance in India – The Joshua Tree Tour visits Mumbai on December 15 – the band have released a new collaboration with composer AR Rahman.

“Ahimsa” is titled after the Sanskrit word for non-violence. Hear it below:

“It has been an absolute joy to work with AR on this track,” says The Edge. “A superstar and a talent both towering and generous, we are especially excited to visit his homeland in just a few weeks. India has been on our bucket list for a very long time, the principles of ahimsa or non-violence have served as an important pillar of what our band stands for since we first came together to play music. We can’t wait to experience the culture of India first hand, a place that brings together the modern and the ancient all at once.”

AR Rahman adds: “Ahimsa requires courage and strength. A quality that is impervious to weapons or power. It’s a mission which is most needed to heal the modern world and it is incredible timing to collaborate with U2, with their amazing legacy, to revive this movement.”

This standalone single will be followed by the digital release of several remixes of songs from U2’s back catalogue by Indian artists.

