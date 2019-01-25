Hear two new Vampire Weekend songs, “Harmony Hall” and “2021”

From their long-awaited fourth album Father Of The Bride

Vampire Weekend have announced that their fourth album Father Of The Bride will be released by Columbia later this spring.

You can hear two songs from it, “Harmony Hall” and “2021” below.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Both tracks were produced by Ariel Rechtshaid and Ezra Koenig. “Harmony Hall” features additional production from former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, while “2021” was co-written by Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Haruomi Hosono.

Another “2-song drop” is expected from Vampire Weekend next month.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The March 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Leonard Cohen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, Bob Marley, The Yardbirds, Lambchop, Jessica Pratt, Crass, Neu!, Sean Ono Lennon and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Cass McCombs, Sleaford Mods, Julia Jacklin and Royal Trux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.