Hear two new Rosanne Cash songs

From her upcoming album She Remembers Everything, out Nov 2

Rosanne Cash will release her new album She Remembers Everything on Blue Note on November 2.

Hear two tracks from it, “She Remembers Everything” and “Everyone But Me”, below:

“There is a woman’s real life, complex experiences and layered understanding in these songs,” says Cash. “I could not have written them 10 years ago – not even close. Time is shorter, I have more to say.”

Check out the tracklisting for She Remembers Everything below and pre-order the album here:

1. The Only Thing Worth Fighting For

2. The Undiscovered Country

3. 8 Gods of Harlem

4. Rabbit Hole

5. Crossing To Jerusalem

6. Not Many Miles To Go

7. Everyone But Me

8. She Remembers Everything

9. Particle And Wave

10. My Least Favorite Life

