Hear the title track of Willie Nelson’s new album, Ride Me Back Home

The record's out on June 21

Willie Nelson has announced that his new album Ride Me Back Home will be released by Legacy Recordings on June 21.

Hear the title track below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The album features several new songs co-written by Nelson with longtime producer Buddy Cannon, as well as covers of songs by Billy Joel (“Just the Way You Are”), Mac Davis (“It’s Hard to Be Humble”) and Guy Clark (“Immigrant Eyes” and “My Favorite Picture of You”). Check out the full tracklisting below:

01. Ride Me Back Home

02. Come On Time

03. My Favorite Picture of You

04. Seven Year Itch

05. Immigrant Eyes

06. Stay Away From Lonely Places

07. Just The Way You Are

08. One More Song To Write

09. Nobody’s Listening

10. It’s Hard To Be Humble (with Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson)

11. Maybe I Should’ve Been Listening

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from April 18, and available to order online now – with Pink Floyd on the cover. The issue comes with a unique 15-track CD curated for Uncut by The National, who also speak exclusively to us inside the issue. Elsewhere, you’ll find Scott Walker, Bob Dylan, Primal Scream, JJ Cale, Cate Le Bon, Peter Perrett, Aretha Franklin, Mac DeMarco, Dinosaur Jr, Dylan Carson, Africa Express and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.