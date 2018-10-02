Hear the title track of Van Morrison’s new album, The Prophet Speaks

His fourth album in the space of 18 months is a mix of originals and R&B covers

Van Morrison has announced that he will release a new album – his fourth in the space of the last 18 months – on December 7 via Caroline International.

The Prophet Speaks features six new Van Morrison originals alongside songs by the likes of John Lee Hooker, Sam Cooke and Solomon Burke.

Listen to the title track below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“It was important for me to get back to recording new music as well as doing some of the blues material that has inspired me from the beginning,” says Morrison. “Writing songs and making music is what I do, and working with great musicians makes it all the more enjoyable.”

The Prophet Speaks again finds Morrison working with the multi-instrumentalist Joey DeFrancesco (the artist co-credited on previous album You’re Driving Me Crazy) and his band, including Dan Wilson on guitar, Michael Ode on drums and Troy Roberts on tenor saxophone.

Pre-order the album here and check out the tracklisting below:



1. Gonna Send You Back To Where I Got You From (Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, Leona Blackman)

2. Dimples (John Lee Hooker, James Bracken)

3. Got to Go Where The Love Is (Van Morrison)

4. Laughin’ and Clownin’ (Sam Cooke)

5. 5 am Greenwich Mean Time (Van Morrison)

6. Gotta Get You Off My Mind (Solomon Burke, Delores Burke, Josephine Burke Moore)

7. Teardrops (J.D. Harris)

8. I Love The Life I Live (Willie Dixon)

9. Worried Blues / Rollin’ and Tumblin’ (J.D. Harris)

10. Ain’t Gonna Moan No More (Van Morrison)

11. Love Is A Five Letter Word (Gene Barge)

12. Love Is Hard Work (Van Morrison)

13. Spirit Will Provide (Van Morrison)

14. The Prophet Speaks (Van Morrison)

Van Morrison is touring the UK this month, dates below:

2nd Oct Europa Hotel, Belfast (with Joey DeFrancesco) SOLD OUT

3rd Oct Europa Hotel, Belfast (with Joey DeFrancesco) SOLD OUT

4th Oct Europa Hotel, Belfast (with Joey DeFrancesco) SOLD OUT

12th Oct St Davids Hall, Cardiff

16th Oct Princess Theatre, Torquay

17th Oct Princess Theatre, Torquay

22nd Oct Hippodrome, Bristol

26th Oct Bluesfest at The O2, London

28th Oct Bluesfest at 3Arena, Dublin

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.