Hear the title track from Beirut’s new album, Gallipoli

Zach Condon will release his fifth album under the Beirut moniker on February 1, via 4AD.

Hear the title track from Gallipoli below:

Writing about the song, Condon says: “We stumbled into the medieval-fortressed island town of Gallipoli one night and followed a brass band procession fronted by priests carrying a statue of the town’s saint through the winding narrow streets behind what seemed like the entire town. The next day I wrote the song entirely in one sitting, pausing only to eat.”

Tickets for Beirut’s 2019 world tour go on sale this Friday (October 27). See the full list of tourdates below:

10 February – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel

11 February – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel

12 February – BROOKLYN, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

14 February – WASHINGTON, DC, Anthem

15 February – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Tower

16 February – BOSTON, MA, Orpheum

18 February – MONTREAL, QC, Metropolis

19 February – TORONTO, ON, Sony Centre

21 February – MILWAUKEE, WI, Pabst Theatre

22 February – CHICAGO, IL, Riviera

23 February – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Palace Theatre

26 February – VANCOUVER, BC, Orpheum

27 February – SEATTLE, WA, Paramount

28 February – PORTLAND, OR, Schnitzer

3 March – OAKLAND, CA, Fox

5 March – LOS ANGELES, CA, Wiltern

30 March – BERLIN, Funkhaus

31 March – BERLIN, Funkhaus

2 April – BRUSSELS, Forest National

4 April – GRONINGEN, De Oosterpoort

5 April – PARIS, Le Grand Rex

6 April – COLOGNE, Palladium

8 April – UTRECHT, TivoliVrendenburg

10 April – MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

11 April – LEEDS, Leeds Town Hall

12 April – LONDON, Eventim Apollo

14 April – VIENNA, Gasometer

15 April – MUNICH, Zenith

18 April – MILAN, Alcatraz

19 April – ZURICH, Volkshaus

