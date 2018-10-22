Hear the title track from Beirut’s new album, Gallipoli

Zach Condon will release his fifth LP on February 1
Zach Condon will release his fifth album under the Beirut moniker on February 1, via 4AD.
Hear the title track from Gallipoli below:
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!
Writing about the song, Condon says: “We stumbled into the medieval-fortressed island town of Gallipoli one night and followed a brass band procession fronted by priests carrying a statue of the town’s saint through the winding narrow streets behind what seemed like the entire town. The next day I wrote the song entirely in one sitting, pausing only to eat.”
Tickets for Beirut’s 2019 world tour go on sale this Friday (October 27). See the full list of tourdates below:
10 February – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel
11 February – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel
12 February – BROOKLYN, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg
14 February – WASHINGTON, DC, Anthem
15 February – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Tower
16 February – BOSTON, MA, Orpheum
18 February – MONTREAL, QC, Metropolis
19 February – TORONTO, ON, Sony Centre
21 February – MILWAUKEE, WI, Pabst Theatre
22 February – CHICAGO, IL, Riviera
23 February – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Palace Theatre
26 February – VANCOUVER, BC, Orpheum
27 February – SEATTLE, WA, Paramount
28 February – PORTLAND, OR, Schnitzer
3 March – OAKLAND, CA, Fox
5 March – LOS ANGELES, CA, Wiltern
30 March – BERLIN, Funkhaus
31 March – BERLIN, Funkhaus
2 April – BRUSSELS, Forest National
4 April – GRONINGEN, De Oosterpoort
5 April – PARIS, Le Grand Rex
6 April – COLOGNE, Palladium
8 April – UTRECHT, TivoliVrendenburg
10 April – MANCHESTER, Albert Hall
11 April – LEEDS, Leeds Town Hall
12 April – LONDON, Eventim Apollo
14 April – VIENNA, Gasometer
15 April – MUNICH, Zenith
18 April – MILAN, Alcatraz
19 April – ZURICH, Volkshaus
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.