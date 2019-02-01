Hear a song from Edwyn Collins’ new album, Badbea

Out on March 29, it was recorded at his new studio in Helmsdale, Scotland

Edwyn Collins has announced that he’ll release his new album, Badbea, on his own AED label on March 29.

Hear the first song from it, “Outside”, below:

Badbea was recorded at Collins’ new Clashnarrow Studios in Helmsdale, north-east Scotland. The album is named after an abandoned village on a clifftop five miles north of Helmsdale, where his grandfather once lived.

The album was co-produced by Sean Read (Dexys, The Rockingbirds) and features long-term musical cohorts Carwyn Ellis (Colorama) and James Walbourne (The Pretenders / The Rails).

Peruse the tracklisting for Badbea below:

1. It’s All About You

2. In The Morning

3. I Guess We Were Young

4. It All Makes Sense To Me

5. Outside

6. Glasgow To London

7. Tensions Rising

8. Beauty

9. I Want You

10. I’m OK Jack

11. Sparks The Spark

12. Badbea

