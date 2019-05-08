Hear snippets of three previously unreleased David Bowie songs

The 1967 demo tape is being auctioned with a starting price of £3,000

Omega Auctions are currently listing a boxed reel of 1/4″ Ampex recording tape, containing four tracks recorded by David Bowie at Decca Studio 2 in West Hampstead, London circa 1967.

“Funny Smile”, “Did You Ever Have A Dream”, “Pussy Cat” and “Bunny Thing” were all demoed for potential inclusion on Bowie’s self-titled 1967 debut album. You can hear snippets of them all below. They find Bowie experimenting with a number of different voices and styles, including a what appears to be a quirky spoken word number about drug-smuggling rabbits:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“Did You Ever Have A Dream” is the only one of the four tracks to have been released before, on the 1981 compilation Another Face.

The auction takes place on May 21 at Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows, full details here. The starting price for the tape is listed as £3,000 although it is expected to fetch in the region of £5,000 – £8,000.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from April 18, and available to order online now – with Pink Floyd on the cover. The issue comes with a unique 15-track CD curated for Uncut by The National, who also speak exclusively to us inside the issue. Elsewhere, you’ll find Scott Walker, Bob Dylan, Primal Scream, JJ Cale, Cate Le Bon, Peter Perrett, Aretha Franklin, Mac DeMarco, Dinosaur Jr, Dylan Carson, Africa Express and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.