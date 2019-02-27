Hear Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s new single

"In The Capital" will be released on limited edition 7" on April 26

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have today released a single called “In The Capital”, their first new material since last year’s acclaimed album Hope Downs.

“In The Capital” is available on streaming services now and will also be released as a limited edition 7″ on April 26, backed with another new song “Read My Mind”.

“I first had the idea for the melody and some of the lyrics when I was swimming,” says the band’s Fran Keaney. “It’s taken a while to finish the song, to make it feel like the initial feeling. I can’t neatly describe it, but something like connection despite distance. I was thinking about transience and water and death and big cities and fishing towns and moon river.”

Jul 3rd | Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

Jul 3rd | Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

Jul 5th | Ewijk, NL – Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

Jul 7th | Paris, FR – Le Point Ephemere

Jul 9th | Liverpool, UK – Invisible Wind Factory

Jul 11th | Dublin, IE – The Iveagh Gardens

Jul 12th | Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

Jul 13th | Lisbon, PT – NOS Alive

Jul 15th | Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s

Jul 16th | Sheffield, UK – The Leadmill

Jul 18th | Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach

Jul 19th | Bedford, UK – Esquires

Jul 21st | Suffolk, UK – Latitude Festival

Jul 22nd | Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s

Jul 23rd | Reading, UK – Sub89

Jul 27th | Thirsk, UK – Deer Shed Festival

