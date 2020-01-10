Hear Ozzy Osbourne duet with Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne is poised to release a new solo album, Ordinary Man, on February 21 via Epic.

The latest single to be taken from it is the title track – a duet with Elton John. Listen below:

Said Ozzy in a press release: “When I was writing ‘Ordinary Man’ it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, ‘I wonder if he would sing on it?’ We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song.”

Other guests on Ordinary Man include Slash, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and rapper Post Malone. It was recorded with a band featuring Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums.