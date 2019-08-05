Hear North Mississippi Allstars’ new song, featuring Mavis Staples

"What You Gonna Do?" is from the album Up And Rolling, out Oct 4

North Mississippi Allstars, the band formed by Jim Dickinson’s sons Luther and Cody, will release their new album Up And Rolling via New West on October 4.

It features guest appearances by Mavis Staples, Jason Isbell, Cedric Burnside, Duane Betts and Sharde Thomas.

Up And Rolling contains a mix of originals and covers of songs by Mississippi inspirations such as RL Burnside and Otha Turner. Mavis Staples sings on the first single to be taken to from it, a cover of her family’s 1965 gospel-blues number “What You Gonna Do?” Hear it below:

North Mississippi Allstars play a UK show at London’s Omeara on October 23, tickets available here.

