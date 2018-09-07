Hear a new version of David Bowie’s “Beat Of Your Drum”

It's released as a double A-side picture disc today, backed with the 2018 version of "Zeroes"

The next in the series of career-spanning David Bowie box sets is released on October 13. Loving The Alien covers the period 1983-88 and includes a completely new production of Bowie’s 1987 album Never Let Me Down.

You can hear the new 2018 version of “Beat Of Your Drum” below. The track is released digitally today, as well on a limited edition 7-inch picture disc backed with the 2018 version of “Zeroes”.

Producer Mario McNulty worked on the new version of Never Let Me Down at Electric Lady Studios in New York with longtime Bowie musicians Sterling Campbell on drums, Reeves Gabrels and David Torn on guitars, and Tim Lefebvre on bass.

Of “Beat Of Your Drum”, McNulty says: “David Torn’s ambient guitars start the song that now lead into a much darker world than its shiny predecessor. David sang all the backing vocals on this which I have kept.”

The October 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jimi Hendrix on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Spiritualized, Aretha Franklin, Richard Thompson, Soft Cell, Pink Floyd, Candi Staton, Garcia Peoples, Beach Boys, Mudhoney, Big Red Machine and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Beak>, Low, Christine And The Queens, Marissa Nadler and Eric Bachman.

