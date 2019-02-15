Hear a new song from Sleater-Kinney / REM supergroup Filthy Friends

“Last Chance County” is from their album Emerald Valley, out May 3

Filthy Friends, the indie supergroup featuring Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker and REM’s Peter Buck, have announced that their second album Emerald Valley will be released by Kill Rock Stars on May 3.

Hear the first track from it, “Last Chance County”, below:

Talking about her lyrical inspirations for the album, Tucker says: “I had this long poem growing in my brain. It turned into a sort of manifesto about the kind of place we are at as a country but also as a region. Just taking stock of where we’re at and feeling like I can’t believe we let things get this bad.”

You can pre-order Emerald Valley here.

