Hear Mercury Rev’s new track, “Patterns”

Mercury Rev have shared a new track, “Patterns”. You can hear it below.
JONI MITCHELL IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE!
The track is taken from the band’s upcoming ninth album Born Horses, which is released on September 6 via Bella Union – you can pre-order a copy here.
Of “Patterns”, the band say, “When we gaze up at the stars in the sky at night, the flickering lights seem random. If we could zoom out and see all of the galaxies revolving around each other, we would see the order in it. There are only Patterns on top of Patterns…”
Tracklisting for Born Horses is:
Mood Swings
Ancient Love
Your Hammer, My Heart
Patterns
A Bird Of No Address
Born Horses
Everything I Thought I Had Lost
There’s Always Been A Bird In Me
The band are also touring:
October 27 – Belfast – Mandela Hall
October 28 – Limerick – Dolans Warehouse
October 29 – Galway – Roisin Dub
October 30 – Cork – Cyprus Avenue
October 31 – Dublin – Button Factory
November 2 – Norwich – Arts Centre
November 3 – Bristol – Trinity
November 4 – Newcastle – Boiler Shop
November 6 – Glasgow – The Garage
November 7 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club
November 8 – Cambridge – Junction
November 9 – Brighton – Mutations Festival
November 11 – Amsterdam – Paradiso
November 12 – Leuven – Het Depot
1November 13 – Paris – La Maroquinerie
November 15 – Weissenhauser Strand – Rolling Stone Beach Festival
November 16 – Copenhagen – Bremen Theatre
November 17 – Johanneshov – Slaktkyrkan
November 18 – Oslo – Vulkan Arena
2025:
March 13 – Liverpool – Content
March 14 – Manchester – New Century Hall
March 18 – Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms
March 19 – London – EartH