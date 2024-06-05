Hear Mercury Rev’s new track, “Patterns”

Mercury Rev have shared a new track, “Patterns”. You can hear it below.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming ninth album Born Horses, which is released on September 6 via Bella Union – you can pre-order a copy here.

Of “Patterns”, the band say, “When we gaze up at the stars in the sky at night, the flickering lights seem random. If we could zoom out and see all of the galaxies revolving around each other, we would see the order in it. There are only Patterns on top of Patterns…”

Tracklisting for Born Horses is:

Mood Swings

Ancient Love

Your Hammer, My Heart

Patterns

A Bird Of No Address

Born Horses

Everything I Thought I Had Lost

There’s Always Been A Bird In Me

The band are also touring:

October 27 – Belfast – Mandela Hall

October 28 – Limerick – Dolans Warehouse

October 29 – Galway – Roisin Dub

October 30 – Cork – Cyprus Avenue

October 31 – Dublin – Button Factory

November 2 – Norwich – Arts Centre

November 3 – Bristol – Trinity

November 4 – Newcastle – Boiler Shop

November 6 – Glasgow – The Garage

November 7 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

November 8 – Cambridge – Junction

November 9 – Brighton – Mutations Festival

November 11 – Amsterdam – Paradiso

November 12 – Leuven – Het Depot

1November 13 – Paris – La Maroquinerie

November 15 – Weissenhauser Strand – Rolling Stone Beach Festival

November 16 – Copenhagen – Bremen Theatre

November 17 – Johanneshov – Slaktkyrkan

November 18 – Oslo – Vulkan Arena

2025:

March 13 – Liverpool – Content

March 14 – Manchester – New Century Hall

March 18 – Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms

March 19 – London – EartH