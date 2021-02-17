Hear José González’s first new song in six years

José González has released his first new music since 2015’s Vestiges & Claws album.

“El Invento” also marks the first time he’s sung in Spanish, as a nod to his Argentinian heritage. Watch a video for the song below:

Speaking of the track, which is inspired by the birth of his daughter, González says: “Every now and then I try to write lyrics in Spanish – this time I succeeded! I guess talking to Laura in Spanish every day helped. I started writing ‘El Invento’ around 2017 when she was born. The song is about the questions – who we are, where we’re going and why? Whom can we thank for our existence? Historically, most traditions have invented answers to these questions. Thereof the name of the song: The Invention (god).”