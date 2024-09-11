Hear Joan Shelley’s new track, “Mood Ring”

Joan Shelley returns with the Mood Ring EP. Scroll down to hear the title track.

<a href="https://joanshelley.bandcamp.com/album/mood-ring">Mood Ring by Joan Shelley</a>

The Mood Ring EP is released by No Quarter on October 4 and can be pre-ordered here. It marks Shelley’s first new music since The Spur album in 2022.

Tracklisting for the EP is:

Mood Ring

Singing To You

Fire of the Morning

Seven Steps

I Look After You

Shelley says the title track was inspired by: “the idea that heat and time are interlinked. That they tug and warp each other in space. I had read about block universe theory and it bothered me—if it were true, how do we really change anything? The song wove its own little message in response: this sense that all of us, our web of connections and the friction of our relationships, are the fuel that propels us through time… and that inevitably we are consumed by it. But what a spectacular thing to get a chance to ignite this vast, incomprehensible space with our lives. To have gotten an invitation to be here at all.”