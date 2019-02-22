Hear Jack White’s Led Zeppelin playlist

Plus create your own and see your name in the famous Led Zep font

Led Zeppelin have released a playlist generator, allowing you to create your own personalised playlist from their catalogue – finished off with your name in the famous Led Zeppelin font.

One of the first people to take advantage of this neat little gimmick was Jack White. Hear his Led Zeppelin playlist below:

Have a go at making your own here.

