Hear Ibibio Sound Machine’s new song “Tell Me (Doko Mien)”

From the new album Doko Mien, out March 22

London-based sextet Ibibio Sound Machine have announced that their new album Doko Mien will be released by Merge on March 22.

Hear the title track “Tell Me (Doko Mien)” below:

You can pre-order Doko Mien, including the white vinyl version, here.

Ibibio Sound Machine tour the UK and North America in May – peruse their itinerary below:

Mar 5th | Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

Mar 9th | Bristol, UK – Colston Hall

Mar 13th | London, UK – 100 Club [SOLD OUT]

Mar 14th | London, UK – 100 Club

Mar 15th | Manchester, UK – YES

Mar 16th | Manchester, UK – YES

Mar 18th | Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

Mar 20th | New York, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

Mar 22nd | Montreal, QC – L’Astral

Mar 23rd | Toronto, ON – Mod Club

Mar 25th | Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Mar 27th | Oakland, CA – New Parish

Mar 28th | Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

May 4th | Leeds, UK – Live at Leeds

May 5th | Leicester, UK – Handmade Festival

May 24th | London, UK – All Points East Festival

