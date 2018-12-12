Hear Greg Dulli’s version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

The Afghan Whigs frontman puts his own spin on a seasonal classic

The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli has recorded a version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”. Hear it below:

The song will be released digitally on Friday (December 14). It’s the first time Dulli has ever released a festive track.

There’s currently no word on a follow-up to The Afghan Whigs’ 2017 album In Spades but Dulli has confirmed he’s working on new music.

