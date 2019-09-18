Hear Field Music’s new song, “Only In A Man’s World”

From upcoming WW1-themed album, Making A New World

Field Music have announced that their new album Making A New World will be released by Memphis Industries on Jan 10.

Evolving from their performances at the Imperial War Museum earlier this year, the album is described as “a 19-track song cycle about the after-effects of the First World War” although this loose theme expands to include songs about air traffic control, gender reassignment surgery, Tiananmen Square, ultrasound, Becontree Housing Estate and sanitary towels.

“We imagined the lines from that image continuing across the next hundred years,” says the band’s David Brewis, “and we looked for stories which tied back to specific events from the war or the immediate aftermath. In writing these songs, we felt we were pulling the war towards us — out of remembrance and into the everyday — into the now.”

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Hear the first song from it, “Only In A Man’s World”, below:

“I found myself looking at the history of sanitary pads,” explains Brewis. “It turns out the modern design was developed from a wartime surgical dressing. The advertising hasn’t changed much in a hundred years i.e. Hey Ladies! Let’s not mention it too loudly but here is the perfect product to keep you feeling normal WHILE THE DISGUSTING THING HAPPENS. It’s a kind of madness that a monthly occurrence for billions of women – something absolutely necessary for the survival of humanity – is seen as shameful or dirty – and is taxed MORE than razor blades?!

“I kept asking myself, is it okay to write this? But I think confronting my own embarrassment is a pretty fundamental part of what the song is about.”

Making A New World is available to pre-order now from here on gatefold limited edition transparent red vinyl, CD and digital. Field Music will perform the album in its entirety at the following dates:

9 Nov – Dundee, Neon at Night

01 Feb – Glasgow, Kelvingrove Art Gallery

21 Feb – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

22 Feb – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

27 Feb – Whitley Bay, Playhouse

28 Feb – Manchester, Dancehouse

29 Feb – London, EartH

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from September 19, and available to order online now – with Jimmy Page on the cover. Meanwhile, our free CD features 17 exclusive cover versions of Wilco songs recorded for us by Low, Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Kurt Vile and many more. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Kim Gordon, The Clash live and unseen, Angel Olsen, Tinariwen, Bruce Hornsby, Super Furry Animals, Bob Nastanovich on David Berman and Roger McGuinn.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.