Hear Duran Duran cover David Bowie’s “Five Years”

Ahead of their appearance at tonight’s David Bowie livestream tribute event – held to mark what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday – Duran Duran have shared a cover of “Five Years”.

“My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie,” says Simon Le Bon. “He is the reason why I started writing songs. Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be. When we got the Ziggy Stardust LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song ‘Five Years.’ I can’t begin to explain how honoured I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.”

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! is presented by David Bowie’s longest-standing band member Mike Garson and features fellow Bowie alumni Gail Ann Dorsey, David Sanborn, Rick Wakeman, Tony Visconti, Carlos Alomar, Earl Slick and many more.

As well as Duran Duran, special guests include Trent Reznor, Bill Corgan, Peter Frampton, Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale, Perry Farrell, Macy Gray, Ian Astbury, Michael C. Hall, Ian Hunter, Anna Calvi, Boy George and Ricky Gervais.

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! streams at 6pm PT today (2am GMT, January 9) and will be available for 24 hours afterwards. Tickets are available here, with $2 from every purchase benefitting Save The Children.