Hear Devendra Banhart cover Tyrannosaurus Rex’s “Scenescof”

From upcoming compilation, AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan

Sam Richards
Credits: The Bardos; Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns

Following Nick Cave’s exquisite cover of T.Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer”, another song has been released from upcoming compilation, AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan, due out on September 4.

Listen to Devendra Banhart’s cover of “Scenescof”, from Tyrannosaurus Rex’s 1968 debut album My People Were Fair And Had Sky In Their Hair… But Now They’re Content To Wear Stars On Their Brows, below:

“I was completely in love with Marc Bolan, from John’s Children to Dandy In The Underworld and everything in between,” writes Banhart. “I remember the feeling of freedom I got from ‘Scenescof’ … ‘I don’t need anyone to dictate all my fun smile your smile and then run’…. That line gave me the courage to carve out a little bit of fantasy in my life back in my late teens.”

You can pre-order AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and check out the full tracklisting here. Meanwhile, the new issue of Uncut includes an extensive feature about Marc Bolan, T.Rex and the birth of glam – find it in shops from tomorrow (May 21) or buy it online by clicking here.

Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
