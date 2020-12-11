Hear Chris Cornell’s posthumous covers album

Before his death in 2017, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell recorded an album of cover versions of songs by John Lennon, Prince, ELO, Terry Reid, Harry Nilsson and other artists who inspired him.

No One Sings Like You Anymore has been surprise-released on digital platforms today, with a physical release to follow on March 19. Listen to the album below:

Advertisement

All instruments on No One Sings Like You Anymore were played by Chris Cornell and Brendan O’Brien, who also produced and mixed the album.

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” said his daughter Vicky Cornell. “His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honoured, and one the greatest voices of our time.”