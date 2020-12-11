Subscribe
Hear Chris Cornell’s posthumous covers album

Takes on John Lennon, Prince and more, completed before his death in 2017

Sam Richards
Credit: Andrew Stuart

Before his death in 2017, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell recorded an album of cover versions of songs by John Lennon, Prince, ELO, Terry Reid, Harry Nilsson and other artists who inspired him.

No One Sings Like You Anymore has been surprise-released on digital platforms today, with a physical release to follow on March 19. Listen to the album below:

All instruments on No One Sings Like You Anymore were played by Chris Cornell and Brendan O’Brien, who also produced and mixed the album.

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” said his daughter Vicky Cornell. “His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honoured, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

