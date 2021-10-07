Subscribe
News

Hear Cat Power take on the Pogues and Frank Ocean from her new Covers album

This is Chan Marshall's third album of cover versions

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Mario Sorrenti

Trending Now

Cat Power – no stranger to tackling other artists’ songs – has announced details of her new album, Covers.

Covers features fully reimagined songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Lana Del Rey, Jackson Browne, Iggy Pop, The Pogues, Nick Cave and The Replacements and more, plus an updated rendition of her own song “Hate” from The Greatest, retitled “Unhate” for this album.

You can hear her version of the Pogues‘ “A Pair Of Brown Eyes” below.

Advertisement

“A Pair Of Brown Eyes”

And here’s her version of Frank Ocean‘s “Bad Religion”.

“Bad Religion”

This is Chan’s third album of covers, following on from The Covers Record 2000 and Jukebox in 2008.

You can pre-order Covers by clicking here.

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More