Hear Anna Calvi’s new duet with Courtney Barnett

From an album of Hunter reworkings, also featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julia Holter and Idles

Sam Richards
Credits: Martin Philbey/Redferns; Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Anna Calvi has announced a mini-LP of intimate reworkings of songs from her 2018 album Hunter.

Hunted includes duets with Courtney Barnett, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julia Holter and Joe Talbot from Idles. The seven-track affair will be released by Domino on March 6.

Listen to “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy (ft. Courtney Barnett)” below:

“During a break from touring I went back and listened to the first recordings I ever made of Hunter,” says Calvi. “These recordings capture the very moment I first wrote these songs, and recorded them on my own, in my attic studio. I find something especially intimate about sharing these most private recordings with my favourite singers and asking them to lend their voices and artistic sensibility. Courtney Barnett is an amazing artist. Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing. Her ability to connect the profound to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist.”

Barnett said of working together: “Anna is a completely awe-inspiring performer, it’s impossible to take your eyes off her onstage. I love her songwriting for its beautiful and perfect balance between aggression and tenderness”.

Pre-order Hunted here and view all of Anna Calvi’s forthcoming live dates below:

31st January – Windmill Brixton, London (Independent Venue Week)
30th March – Palais Montcalm, Quebec City
1st April – Mod Club, Toronto
2nd April – Empty Bottle, Chicago
5th April – Music Hall of Williamsburg
6th April – Rough Trade NYC, Brooklyn
9th April – The Echo, LA
11th April – Coachella, California
15th April – The Independent, San Francisco
18th April – Coachella, California
29th May – All Points East, London
6th August – Haldern Pop Festival, Haldern
19th September – Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

