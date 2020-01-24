Subscribe
Hear a previously unreleased Simon & Garfunkel live EP

To accompany the 50th anniversary reissue of Bridge Over Troubled Water

Sam Richards
Credit: Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Simon & Garfunkel’s final album, Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Legacy/Sony will release a special gold vinyl edition of the album on February 14 (pre-order that here). But today, they have also released a digital-only Simon & Garfunkel EP entitled Live At Carnegie Hall 1969, featuring four previously unreleased recordings captured live in New York two months before the release of Bridge Over Troubled Water, including a unique take on “The Boxer” with its original, additional verse. Listen below:

Uncut’s Ultimate Music Guide to Simon & Garfunkel is in shops now – read more about it and order a copy online here.

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

