Happy Mondays announce 2022 UK tour including Manchester homecoming shows

Happy Mondays have announced their first tour in three years – see dates for October and November 2022 shows below.
The Manchester band will start the tour at Cambridge’s Corn Exchange on October 7 and conclude it at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on November 27.
Frontman Shaun Ryder will be joined by vocalist Rowetta, Paul Ryder (bass), Mark Day (guitar), Gary Whelan (drums), Dan Broad (guitar/keys) and the band’s celebrated percussionist and dancer Mark “Bez” Berry for the shows.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday (December 10) at 10am. They will be available from Alt Tickets and the band’s website.
Happy Mondays UK tour 2022:
OCTOBER
07 – CAMBRIDGE, CORN EXCHANGE
08 – NOTTINGHAM, ROCK CITY
09 – HULL, SU ASYLUM
13 – NORTHAMPTON, ROADMENDER
14 – LIVERPOOL, MOUNTFORD HALL
15 – LONDON, O2 BRIXTON ACADEMY
21 – NEWCASTLE, O2 CITY HALL
22 – BIRMINGHAM, O2 ACADEMY
27 – BRIGHTON, DOME
28 – GUILDFORD, GLIVE
29 – SHEFFIELD, O2 ACADEMY
NOVEMBER
03 – MANCHESTER, ACADEMY
04 – MANCHESTER, ACADEMY
05 – LEEDS, O2 ACADEMY
12 – BRISTOL, O2 ACADEMY
13 – BLACKBURN, KINGS GEORGE’S HALL
18 – NORWICH, THE NICK RAYNS LCR
19 – BOURNEMOUTH, O2 ACADEMY
20 – OXFORD, O2 ACADEMY
24 – DUNFERMLINE, ALHAMBRA THEATRE
25 – DUNDEE, FAT SAMS
26 – GLASGOW, BARROWLANDS
27 – GLASGOW, BARROWLANDS
Joining the Happy Mondays as the tour’s special guests will be Liverpool indie rockers Cast.