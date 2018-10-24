The Good, The Bad & The Queen announce new album, Merrie Land

It's out on November 16 – hear the title track now

The Good, The Bad & The Queen – the supergroup comprising Damon Albarn, Paul Simonon, Tony Allen and Simon Tong – have announced that their new album Merrie Land will be released on November 16.

Hear the title track below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Merrie Land was produced by Tony Visconti and is described in a press release as “a series of observations and reflections on Britishness in 2018… a beautiful and hopeful paean to the Britain of today, an inclusive Britain, currently in an Anglo-Saxostentialist crisis at the end of a relationship, wondering what might be salvaged.”

The Good, The Bad & The Queen tour the UK in December, dates below. Tickets are available at 9am on Friday (October 26) from here (London/Blackpool) and here (Glasgow):

Dec 1st – The North Pier, Blackpool

Dec 2nd – SWG3, Glasgow

Dec 4th – Hackney Arts Centre, London

Dec 5th – Hackney Arts Centre, London

Dec 6th – Hackney Arts Centre, London

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.