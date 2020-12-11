Subscribe
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings to play UK Americana Awards

Plus Courtney Marie Andrews and Jason Isbell added to Americanafest bill

Sam Richards
Credit: David Gahr

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings have been confirmed to play the UK Americana Awards in January, alongside American Aquarium, Emily Barker, Mary Gauthier and previously announced guest stars Elvis Costello and Steve Earle.

The UK Americana Awards will take the form of a virtual ceremony on January 28, presented by Bob Harris. The awards show will also feature appearances from Christine McVie and actor Colin Firth, as well as an ‘In Conversation’ with Mavis Staples and former AMA-UK award-winner, Brandi Carlile.

A special John Prine tribute show will air directly before the awards, with performances from Billy Bragg, Ferris & Sylvester, Ida Mae and many more. Prine has been honoured with the specially created Songwriter Legacy Award 2021, in celebration of the legendary singer-songwriter’s life and work.

Americanafest UK will run virtually across the evenings of January 26 and 27, delivering 14 hours of music including sets from Courtney Marie Andrews, Joshua Burnside, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Larkin Poe, Jim Lauderdale, Chuck Prophet, Diana Demuth, The Handsome Family, Emma Swift, Gill Landry and many more, achieving a 50/50 gender balance for the fourth year running.

See the poster below for the full line-up. Wristbands for the whole event are on sale now from here.

