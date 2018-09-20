Get a free, 15-track Sub Pop CD with this month’s issue of Uncut!

Featuring tracks by Low, Iron & Wine, Sleater-Kinney, J Mascis, Luluc and more

The new issue of Uncut comes with a free CD curated by Sub Pop head honcho Jonathan Poneman.

Celebrating the legendary Seattle label’s 30th anniversary, it features 15 tracks from the cream of Sub Pop’s current roster, including Low, Iron & Wine, Sleater-Kinney, J Mascis, Luluc, The Afghan Whigs and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

“It’s been a busy 30 years but the last year in particular has been really crazy,” says Poneman. “The monolithic Sub Pop sound, the singular grunge thing, has long been built upon, and the roster’s a reflection of the musical interests of all the people at the label.”

1. Rolling Blackouts CF – Sister’s Jeans

2. Loma – Relay Runner

3. Low – Fly

4. Yuno – No Going Back

5. Knife Knights – Give You Game

6. Moaning – Don’t Go

7. King Tuff – Psycho Star

8. Frankie Cosmos – Jesse

9. J Mascis – See You At The Movies

10. Iron & Wine – What Hurts Worse

11. Luluc – Kids

12. The Afghan Whigs – Demon In Profile

13. Mass Gothic – How I Love You

14. Sleater-Kinney – Surface Envy

15. Jo Passed – MDM

