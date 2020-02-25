George Clinton announces farewell UK tour

P-Funk mastermind George Clinton initially announced his retirement from touring almost two years ago, but it seems he wasn’t quite ready to leave the stage.

Now he’s added a short run of UK dates to his extended victory lap. Billed as a “farewell UK tour”, the six shows will find Clinton backed by the current line-up of Parliament Funkadelic. Dates below:

Fri 29 May – Bristol – O2 Academy

Sat 30 May – Funk & Soul Weekender – Margate

Mon 1 Jun – London – O2 Forum

Wed 3 Jun – Glasgow – O2 Academy

Thu 4 Jun – Nottingham – Rock City

Fri 5 Jun – Manchester – Albert Hall

Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 28) from here.