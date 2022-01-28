Gaz Coombes announces intimate solo UK tour

Gaz Coombes has announced details of a solo UK tour.
The Supergrass frontman will be road-testing his new solo material on the tour, while also treating fans to cuts from his Matador (2015) and World’s Strongest Man (2018) records.
Kicking off in London at The Lexington on April 14, Coombes will then visit intimate venues in Bath, Tunbridge Wells, Hebden Bridge and York before the tour concludes on April 23 at the Brudenell in Leeds.
You can see Coombes’ upcoming solo tour dates below, and find tickets here when they go on sale at 10am on Friday (January 28).
April
14 – The Lexington, London
15 – Moles, Bath
16 – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells
21 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge
22 – Crescent Community venue, York
23 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
These solo dates will follow on from a pair of Supergrass gigs which will take place on April 4 and 5 in London and Oxford. Those shows were rescheduled last month due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the UK.
“A lot has changed over the last few days with the rise in Omicron cases,” Supergrass said in a statement at the time. “It’s been an incredibly tough call to make but we feel to play these shows at this point in time would be the wrong thing to do for all concerned.”
Supergrass will also play in Glasgow and Falkirk on June 6 and 7 respectively.