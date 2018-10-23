Fleetwood Mac announce 2019 European tour

They'll play Berlin, Dublin and London in June

Fleetwood Mac have announced a short European tour for June 2019.

The new line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, will play the following dates in June:

06 June 2019 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne

13 June 2019 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena

16 June 2019 London, U.K. Wembley Stadium

Tickets go on-sale to the general public at 9am on Friday (October 26) from here.

