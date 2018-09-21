Fleet Foxes announce First Collection 2006 – 2009

Box set includes their debut album and early EPs plus B-sides and rarities

To mark the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, Fleet Foxes are re-releasing it as part of a lavish early years box set called First Collection 2006 – 2009.

The package also includes the Sun Giant EP on 10” vinyl; the previously only self-released The Fleet Foxes EP on 10”; and B-sides & Rarities on 10”. In addition to its musical offerings, the release will feature a 32-page booklet including flyers, lyrics, and artwork from the period. First Collection 2006 – 2009 will also be released on CD and on all digital platforms.

Watch a trailer for the release here:

Peruse the tracklisting below and pre-order First Collection 2006 – 2009 here.

Fleet Foxes 12”

Side A

1. Sun It Rises

2. White Winter Hymnal

3. Ragged Wood

4. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song

5. Quiet Houses

6. He Doesn’t Know Why

Side B

1. Heard Them Stirring

2. Your Protector

3. Meadlowlarks

4. Blue Ridge Mountains

5. Oliver James

Sun Giant 10”

Side A

1. Sun Giant

2. Drops in the River

3. English House

Side B

1. Mykonos

2. Innocent Son

The Fleet Foxes EP 10”

Side A

1. She Got Dressed

2. In the Hot Hot Rays

3. Anyone Who’s Anyone

Side B

1. Textbook Love

2. So Long to the Headstrong

3. Icicle Tusk

B-Sides & Rarities 10”

Side A

1. False Knight On The Road

2. Silver Dagger

3. White Lace Regretfully

4. Isles

Side B

1. Ragged Wood (transition basement sketch)

2. He Doesn’t Know Why (basement demo)

3. English House (basement demo)

4. Hot Air (basement sketch)

