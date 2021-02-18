Field Music announce new album, Flat White Moon

Field Music have announced that their new album Flat White Moon will be released on April 23.

Watch a video for new single “No Pressure” below, in which you can learn how to make a song the Field Music way…

“The song is like a mirror image of ‘Under Pressure’,” says the band’s David Brewis. “But if that was about ‘people on the street’, this is mostly from the perspective of someone up on high insisting that nothing is his fault while the rest of us scratch around trying to hold things together.”

Flat White Moon is available to preorder here on yellow vinyl and CD, along with exclusive sets of coasters and T-shirt bundles, including discounted tickets for a livestream performance of Flat White Moon from the Brudenell Social Club on 29 April.

Peruse Field Music’s October 2021 tourdates below and buy tickets here.

07 Oct 2021, Aberdeen, Tunnels

08 Oct 2021, Glasgow, St Luke’s

09 Oct 2021, Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

14 Oct 2021, Birmingham, Mama Roux’s

15 Oct 2021, Bristol, The Fleece

16 Oct 2021, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

21 Oct 2021, Brighton, Komedia

22 Oct 2021, London, Electric Ballroom

23 Oct 2021, Manchester, Gorilla